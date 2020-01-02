ScobaXL – “ALRM” (A Love Rap Music)

Musician, freelance/song writer, entrepreneur Elebhose Elvis generally known by brand name ScobaXL has started the new year on a great chune with love as he dishes out a hot-love-song 1st of this year 2020. The Ex-blogger ScobaXl, is a fan of good music and with his great love for music has dropped this song for everyone home and abroad to vibe, dance and enjoy.

This music is titled “ALRM” and its with no doubt an enjoyable chune as it contains very deep & unique theme, the entire music production was handled by Shawndavoe and mixed and mastered by Kayce. The song also co-incidentally features Shawndavoe.

The song titled “A Love Rap Music” can be categorized as a Rap/afropop genre and i promise you its got a very enjoyable melody. ScobaXL did a good job on this one.

Song is available on all streaming and downloading platforms, Kindly stream, download, enjoy and share with you loved ones and wellwishers as it preaches about love.



You can also follow @scobaxl on IG, Twitter and fb for more great chunes coming from him.

