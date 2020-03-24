Schools in Kano comply with shutdown directive

Schools in some parts of Kano have recorded full compliance with the directive of the state government to shut down in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most of the schools visited in the metropolis were closed and only few persons were seen around the school premises.

At Kawaji Boys Secondary School, Day Science and Lufaloy Schools, only few teachers were seen discussing.

At Rumfa College, Bennie International School, Intercontinental and Federal Government College Kano, the security guards and few people were around.

NAN reports that there were also few people at Bayero University and Yusuf Maitama Sule University all in the state capital.

The state government had earlier issued a directive that all primary, secondary schools and tertiary institutions should be closed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.‎‎(NAN)