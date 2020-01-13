School principal accused of defiling twin sisters

By Adebisi Onanuga

A school principal, Samson Adeyemo who defiled twin sisters (names withheld) over a period of two years and got one pregnant, on Monday closed his defence at an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

During resumed proceedings, Adeyemo, 41, told the court that he had relationships with both sisters, X and Y, at different times and that he did love one of the twin sisters, X.

The defendant, under cross examination by prosecuting counsel, Ms M.I Oshodi before Justice Sherifat Solebo said: “I had relationships with X and Y at different time but I was in love with X who got pregnant for me.”

He further told the court that he was married to X, but that the marriage was not conducted in the church or a court.

He said the marriage was an agreement between him and X

“I am married to X, the marriage was not done in the church or a court but it was between both of us. Marriage is done between a male and a female, while the one done in the church is just wedding”, he said

He told the court that he started sleeping with X after he meet with their mother in 2016.

He denied having sexual relationships with other under age students, saying that he heard the allegation for the first time in the court.

After the cross examination, the defence counsel, O.R Akande informed the court that the defence has closed it case

Justice Solebo adjourned the case till February 24 for adoption of written address.

During the last proceedings, victim X had told the court the school principal kept a camp bed inside his office which he used whenever he wants to have sex with her and that she once aborted a pregnancy for the defendant.

”I was still in SS1 when the incident happened. On that day, I was in my classroom when the principal entered and asked if my class teacher was around. I said no. He then ordered me to follow him to his office.

“When we got to his office, he started calling me sweet names before removing my school uniform. He thereafter had sexual intercourse with me and instructed me not to tell anyone.

“He continued having sex with me over a long period of time until I became pregnant.

“I didn’t even know that I was pregnant until one of our neighbours noticed some changes in my body and informed my mother.

She said it was the defendant that made money available for the abortion.

“As a result of the abortion, my parents withdrew me from the school and enrolled me at the defendant’s father’s school, where I wrote my WAEC exams,” Victim X said.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...