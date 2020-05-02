Saxzy – “Kilishi” (Prod. by Iblacki)

Popular “Afro Republic” crooner, Saxzy has dished out a brand new quarantine record, and it is titled, “Kilishi.”
Saxzy described the new record as one that would keep the fans happy while observing self-isolation, especially in this season of a global pandemic.
The record was produced by his regular partner in crime, the highly talented Iblacki.
