Categories
Music

Saxzy – “Kilishi” (Prod. by Iblacki)

Saxzy - Kilishi

Popular “Afro Republic” crooner, Saxzy has dished out a brand new quarantine record, and it is titled, “Kilishi.”

Saxzy described the new record as one that would keep the fans happy while observing self-isolation, especially in this season of a global pandemic.

The record was produced by his regular partner in crime, the highly talented Iblacki.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

Stream, listen and share your thoughts.

GET ON DIGITAL STORES

The post Saxzy – “Kilishi” (Prod. by Iblacki) appeared first on tooXclusive.

Trending Now!  Seun Kuti Mourns Death Of His Father’s Drummer & Ex-Band Leader, Tony Allen

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!