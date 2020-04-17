Sarz Slams MI Abaga For Alleging That He Ejaculated On Himself After He Took Him Clubbing For The First Time

Ace music producer, Sarz has reacted after rapper MI Abaga alleged on an Instagram Live chat with fellow rapper, Blaq Bonez that he (Sarz) ejaculated on himself the first time he (MI) took him out to club.

MI said the embarrasing encounter with Sarz happened in Lagos. He further disclosed that they had girls all over them at the club and Sarz ejaculated after a short time with them. Sarz while reacting, stated that he has thrown out his respect for MI since he “thinks it’s cool to cook up stories and dent his character online”.

He tweeted:@MI_Abaga You’re very very Stupid for stooping so low to chat shit on blaqbonez ig live. Since you think it’s cool to cook up stories and dent my character online then all my respect for you is out the window.I kept it cool and told you last week to recant your statement cos it might get out of hand but you did nothing.

Since you want to act like social distancing is playing ludo with your mental health, you’ll hear from me.”MI has however aplogized, and he said he was only sharing a funny story he has joked about the producer for years.

He said: “I 100 percent apologize to @beatsbysarz.. I was completely joking and he was on the live while I was sharing the funny story that him I had joked about for years.. sarz came on immediately after I did and cleared up the story and told the IG live I was joking.”Share this news:

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

