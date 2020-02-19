Sarkodie – “Bumper” (Prod. By Rexxie)

Sarkodie is here to hit our speakers real hard with this Rexxie produced song, dubbed “Bumper”.

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie sets off the new decade with the release of “Bumper“. The new tune with banging production from Nigerian hitmaker, Rexxie will make you put on your dancing shoes. And rock the dance floor cuz you just can’t resist this sound

The most decorated rapper in Ghana couldn’t move pass the Nigerian zanku street vibe, he had to link up with Rexxie to jump on the banging sound. Listen to his own output below…

Enjoy!



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Bumper.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Also watch the Dance video below

