Saraki’s endless holiday

By Sentry

In his days as the governor of Kwara State and Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki was the star at the annual Ilorin Emirates Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) conference.

But since he lost his hold on the state, no thanks to the rampaging O to ge movement on the strength of which Saraki and his entire political camp were rooted out of power, the former Senate President has eaten the humble pie, taking the back seat in social activities, not only in Ilorin but in the entire state.

Read Also: Bukola Saraki smiles again

This year’s edition of the IEDPU Conference, which took place on Wednesday last week, was no exception. The people of the state appeared to have moved on with life without Saraki as there was no sign of the former Senate President or a mention of him at the event. His political aura and era appear to have greatly diminished.

The remnant of Saraki’s supporters in the state has devised a way to play down the ugly trend. Their usual refrain now is that the former Senate President is “on leave.”

The unanswered question, however, is: “When will Saraki’s leave end?”

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...