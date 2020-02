I hereby congratulate the new recruits and urge them to take on their responsibilities with passion, whilst shunning all corrupt practices as well as detaching themselves from activities that may undermine their commitment to excellence.

In a bid to boost the efficiency of LASTMA, we increased the personnel count of the officials with an additional 1,017 officers who graduated from their induction course today at the LASTMA Parade Ground in Oshodi.

