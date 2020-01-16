Sanwo-Olu redeploys commissioners, special advisers

Our Reporter

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a minor cabinet reshuffle.

The ministries affected in the shake-up, according to his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, are Ministries of Local Government, Special Duties, Wealth Creation and Employment, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Home Affairs as well as Waterfront Infrastructure.

Also affected are the Central Business District and Urban Development.

While three commissioners were reassigned, two special advisers were upgraded to commissioners.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Wale Ahmed, was moved to Local Government and Community Affairs while Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs is now of the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment.

Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf was redeployed from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture as Commissioner.

Two former Special Advisers, Prince Anofiu Elegushi and Architect Kabiru Ahmed have been assigned to the Ministries of Home Affairs and Waterfront Infrastructure as Commissioners respectively.

The Governor, according to Akosile, also announced portfolios of the new cabinet members.

They are Mr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, Commissioner-designate (Special Duties), Mr. Oyerinde Olugbenga Olanrewaju, Special Adviser-designate (Central Business District) and Mr. Ayuba Ganiu Adele, Special Adviser-designate (Urban Development).

