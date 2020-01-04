Sanwo-Olu completes section of Lagos-Badagry highway

By Oladesu, Deputy Editor

A newly constructed section of Lagos-Badagry Highway was on Friday, declared open for public use by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, fulfilling the promise made at inception of his administration.

The construction of the 4-kilometre section, which stretches from Agboju to Trade Fair, started shortly after the current administration took off.

In fulfilling the promise, Sanwo-Olu led members of the State’s Executive Council to Lagos-Badagry Expressway to open the completed section, while also declaring the commencement of construction work on the Phase II of the project, which will take off from Trade Fair to the main gate of the Lagos State University (LASU) in Iba town.

The construction of the Phase II of the expressway is expected to be completed next October, after which the final phase will take off.

Also, the Governor visited Agege to assess the on-going construction of Agege-Pen Cinema flyover, securing the contractor’s commitment to deliver the project next July.

The flyover which is said to be at 60 percent completion stage, took off from Oba Ogunji Road and drops at Oke Koto axis of Agege. The third abutment of the bridge extends to old Abeokuta Highway into Abule Egba.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...