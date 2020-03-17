Sanusi’s dethronement: ‘Our suspension is illegal’

By Kolade Adeyemi, Kano

Two APC member representing Rimin Gado-Tofa and Warawa Constituency at the Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Mohammad Bello Butu Butu and Alhaji Labaran Abdul Madari, who were among the five legislators suspended on Monday by the Assembly, have declared that their suspension was illegal as well as invalid.

Madari, a former majority leader and Butu-Butu,who said this while briefing reporters on the development described their suspension as a breach of the law and also like a child play.

It could be recalled that the Assembly had during its plenary session last Monday, presided by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa announced the suspension of the five of it’s members on monday.

He therefore raised a point of order, which he was denied the right to talk. He has the right to be allowed to raise the point of order, left to the Assembly to consider what he was going to say or not.

Mohammad Bello Butu Butu maintained that Order 2, rule 3d gave him the right to raise such point of order, but he was refused, which led to the rowdy session in the House

Secondly, If a member of the Assembly did something wrong, and the House want to suspend him, his offence must be clearly read, and presented to the committee of the House on ethics and previledges to call him to defend him self.

After that, if the committee is not satisfy with his explanation, then the committee present its reports to the house, and no any member that can be suspended with the adoption of the report by the two third members of the Assembly.

According to him, all such processes were not followed by the Assembly, and the speaker has no right to make such announcement, which he said it is against the constitution and the rule of the house.

The legislatures added that no any letter regarding the suspension was Issued to them, adding that they are patiently waiting for that before taking any necessary action on the issue.

Madari, insisted that, “our suspension is invalid, because the process followed was faulty, as the standing rules of the House was not followed appropriately”

According to him, we regretted voting someone, who is not conversant with the standing rules of the house, as our suspension, as far as l’m concern is invalid ”

Madari, however, debunked remours making the rounds that some APC members are planning to decamp to PDP, as false,adding that, ” we are solidly behind Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration “.

Members suspended include, Garba Yau-Gwarmai, APC representing Kunchi/Tsanyawa Constituency, Labaran Abdul-Madari, APC representing Warawa Constituency, Isyaku Ali-Danja, PDP representing Gezawa Constituency.

The other two members are Bello Butu-Butu, APC representing Rimin gado/Tofa constituency and Salisu Ahmed-Gwamgwazo, APC representing Kano Municipal respectively

The Nation reports that, the beginning of crisis, was that, at the heat of the dethronement saga of Emir Sanusi, members of the Kano state House of Assembly last monday was engaged in a free-for-all fight, when the Deputy Speaker and chairman of the Public Complaints and Petition Committee, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari raised observation over the ongoing investigation of petitions of alleged violation of the culture, tradition and religious values of the people of Kano by Emir Muhammad Sanusi 11.

Trouble broke out when Chidari in his attempt to make his observation known to members, was instantly opposed by members identified as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members.

In the process, a heated debate ensued which resulted into a physical combat, as the opposition members struggled to take control of the mace.

In the process, the mace was instantly rescued by security men and the Sergeant of Arm attached to the Assembly.

