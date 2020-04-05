Sani: neighbouring states putting Kaduna at risk

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani has raised the alarm that states are undermining Kaduna State government’s preventive measures against the coronavirus with the unrestricted movement of their likely vulnerable people.

Observing that some states contiguous to the State have adamantly refused to take similar measures, with the possibility of rendering the efforts of the State ineffective, Senator Sani warned that people from those states troop into Kaduna through the many shared forests.

He lamented that with states neighbouring communities such as Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Giwa failing to close their inter states routes and international borders, the efforts of the Kaduna State government to protect its citizens stand to be undermined.

According to the Senator, “Kaduna State Government has rolled out stringent measures to safeguard the State from the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.”