Sanda releases her first solo track and a new skincare line Sanda Skin www.sandaskin.com, I am Sanda is a self-titled song and would be thought to be song by an Afrobeats artiste. The European artist definitely loves Nigeria.
The song was produced by Benzer. Listen, Enjoy and share your views. her social media handle on Instagram and Twitter @iam_sanda
Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!
You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!
The post Sanda – “I Am Sanda” appeared first on tooXclusive.