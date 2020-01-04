Sammie Okposo Reacts After Pastor Called Church Instrumentalists Who Collect Money For Playing Instruments Thieves

A man of God, Pastor David Antwi has come under attack after saying that instrumentalist who collect money for playing instruments are thieves.

Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has lambasted the founder and leader of leader of Kharis Church in the United Kingdom, Pastor David Antwi for saying that instrumentalist who collect money for playing instruments are thieves.

“You’re a thief if you play church instruments and collect money.” the pastor had said.

The pastor also described them as Satan’s cousins.

Reacting in an Instagram post, Okposo said the pastor’s statement was “uninformed and misguiding”, questioning who ordained him.

“Who is this oh my goodness oh my God who is this please which church is this who is this pastor why why why how can you be making such uninformed and misguided statements????”

“I dont know who you are and i dont know what you said before and after this clip but this clip right here is wrong on every level

i have no personal beef with you im not against you

“I’m against this statement and the mindset behind it, some musicians serve as volunteers in their home churches but the ones who decide that they want to get paid cos they do it full time as their main source of lively hood should be paid

“Why are you insulting and publicly shaming professional musicians who work in church and earn a living with their skill calling them thieves????

“And they are satan’s first cousin??? please sir what bible school did you attend that you were taught what you are saying?

who ordained you???

“which bible verse/verses can you use to back up what you are saying? ok lets just assume this your theory is correct you that preach in church and collect church money,honourarium,love offering etc”WHAT ARE YOU”???

Smmmmmmmmmhhhhhhhhhhhhhh”

