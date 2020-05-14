Categories
Music

Samklef x Victor AD – “Give Thanks”

Samklef ft. Victor AD – Give Thanks

Self acclaimed President and Afrobeat redefiner, Samklef releases a new song with Victor AD dubbed “Give Thanks”.

Samklef x Victor AD – “Give Thanks“… After making the News and rounds on social media with his Eedris Abdulkareem and 5oCent controversy exclusive, Veteran music producer Samklef unlocks a brand new song titled “Give Thanks”. To deliver this he employs the services of talented singer, “Victor AD”.  The ‘Wetin You Gain’ crooner blessed Sammy’s beat with his beloved vibe.

On this song he gives praises to the Most High, appreciates the Mercy, Grace and protection given to him from heaven.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Listen!

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!


Trending Now!  Davolee x Masterkraft x Jaido P – “G.O”

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Samklef x Victor AD – “Give Thanks” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!