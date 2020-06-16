Samklef x Eedris Abdulkareem – “Egunje”

After their Instagram Live session, Samklef and Eedris Abdulkareem comes through with an afrobeat record dubbed “Egunje”.

Veteran music producer, Samklef teams up with veteran rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem to deliver this eductaive song titled “Egunje“. This to enlighten the masses about the socio-economic issues that surrounds us. Samklef produced this tune and also voiced the chorus while Eedris took on the rap verses.

“Egunje” which means Bribe (Bribery) is be our major problem in Nigeria, this act is what has led the country to the state we have it now says Samklef and Eedris. This song speaks about about the different embezzlement acts our leaders engage just to satisfy their own pocket. This Bribery and corruption then tend to put the country in a bad state. Our currency has no value, the citizens welfare is not a priority to our leaders. The song also talked about our Nigerian police… Listen below

