Popular music producer, Samklef has urged Yahoo boys and other fraudsters to stay off social media in order to avoid getting caught.

Beley 24 hours ago, news that popular Dubai based Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi got arrested by the Interoil shattered the internet. Known for his flashy lifestyle which he usually documents in the gram, Huspuppi was reportedly arrested by the Interpol for his involvement in the movement of COVID-19 relief funds meant for unemployed Americans.

Reacting to this via his Instagram page, Samklef advised people who did not have a legit source of income to stay off social media. He told them not to end up in trouble while trying to prove a pint to people who would still mock them once they get caught. He wrote: “If u know ur hustle no tight stay off social media don’t play yourself trying to prove a point to people…cause they will laff @ you when u go down! Be wise!”

The post Samklef Urges "Yahoo Boys" & Other Fraudsters To Stay Off Social Media To Avoid Getting Caught appeared first on tooXclusive.

