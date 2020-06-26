Samklef Celebrates As OAP, Daddy Freeze Gets Dragged Online After Hushpuppi’s Arrest

Nigerian singer and producer, Samklef has dissed controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze after Big boy Hushpuppi was arrested for fraud.

Daddy Freeze was dragged on social media after a video of him with Hushpuppi and his gang surfaced online. Freeze who has always made controversial statements about Christianity and other topics was in the midst of the fraudsters during a dinner get together. Nigerians believe that radio presenter has a very questionable character as his act of dinning with Hushpuppi indicated that he was a promoter of fraud.

Samklef is one of those that is ecstatic about how Daddy Freeze is being dragged by netizens. Taking to his Twitter page, Samklef who has a big beef with the presenter taunted him for insulting his son in the past. He wrote: ” Be careful what u say to urself cause the universe is listening… Twitter dey rugged daddy freeze like this.. Abeg make him enjoy the troll… when him dey insult pastors e dey sweet am. Karma is a sexy bitch. Una remember when daddy freeze insult my innocent son ? But Na my turn to yab … make I use u catch Cruise small. Wait for my video 1st to do no dey pain.The return of the sexy oracle. The final Finishing of daddy freeze (yellow fever ). My son head don catch u.

Be careful what u say to urself cause the universe is listening… Twitter dey rugged daddy freeze like this.. Abeg make him enjoy the troll… when him dey insult pastors e dey sweet am. Karma is a sexy bitch. pic.twitter.com/aGLX9h8oql — PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) June 26, 2020

Una remember when daddy freeze insult my innocent son ? But Na my turn to yab … make I use u catch Cruise small. Wait for my video 1st to do no dey pain. pic.twitter.com/NZ4pBT6SVo — PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) June 26, 2020

The return of the sexy oracle. The final Finishing of daddy freeze (yellow fever ). My son head don catch u. pic.twitter.com/a12vgHMZqv — PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) June 26, 2020

