Salah Returns With A Bang As Liverpool Crush Crystal Palace At Anfield

Mohamed Salah returned to the Liverpool line up with a goal and an assist as the Reds hammered Crystal Palace 4-0 at Anfield.
The Egyptian was an unused substitute in the Reds first match when they drew goalless against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.
But Salah, making Jurgen Klopp’s team for the first time after football return from a forced suspension due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and he grabbed it with a world class performance.
England International, Trent Alexander-Arnold curled home a beautiful freekick to give Liverpool the lead and Salah ensured they went into the break with a 2-0 margin after he finished off a brilliant pass from Fabinho.
The Brazilian thundered in a right foot shot from almost 30 yards to make it 3-0 and Salah produced a sublime pass from his weaker right foot to Sadio Mane and he coolly slotted past the goalkeeper to end the game 4-0.
Liverpool will win the premier league title for the first time in 30 years if Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.
source:- fcnaija