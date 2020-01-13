Sacked lecturer still commissioner -designate, says Abiodun

By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said Prof. Sidi Osho, a former lecturer with the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, hasn’t taken her Oath of Office.

The governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the don is still a commissioner-designate and not a substantive Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology.

The clarity follows reports of a sack letter purportedly served Prof. Osho, three years ago, by the OOU administration.

Until the said dismissal, Prof. Osho was of the Department of Home Science and Hospitality Management, College of Agricultural Sciences, Yewa Campus.

The lecturer was one of the 19 commissioner-nominees submitted to the House of Assembly. She was recommended for appointment but Prof. Osho was absent at the swearing in, prompting many to wonder if she stayed away because of the purported sack.

An April 18, 206 letter, titled ‘Dismissal from the service of the University’, signed by the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Mrs. O.A. Akinsanya, said Prof. Sidi was relieved of her appointment due to ‘unethical and gross misconduct’.

The letter reads: “Council, at its 182nd meeting on March 8, 2016, considered the report of allegations of gross misconduct levelled against you, which was duly investigated by the Staff Professional Ethics and Discipline Committee (SPEDC), and submitted a report through the Appointments and Promotion Committee (A&PC) to Council.

“In considering the recommendation before it, Council viewed your action as unethical and gross misconduct, which is contrary the university Rules and Regulations, and the conditions stated out in your letter of appointment.

“Council therefore, in line with the earlier recommendation of the Staff Professional Ethics and Discipline Committee (SPEDC), and in accordance with the extant code of Conduct, approves that you should be dismissed from the service of the university with effect from March 8, 2016.

“In view of the above, I am sorry to inform you of your dismissal from the service of the university with effect from March 8, 2016. You are hereby requested to hand all university properties in your possession to your Head of Department.”

Somorin said Osho would speak for herself if she eventually becomes a commissioner.

