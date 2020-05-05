Runaway COVID 19 patient from Delta arrested in Enugu

By Chris Oji, Enugu

A fleeing COVID-19 patient who escaped from Delta State Isolation and Treatment Centre to Enugu has been caught and returned to Delta.

A statement from the Enugu state commissioner for Health Obi Ikechukwu said the arrest of the patient was sequel to the directive of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Following the executive order from the the governor the state rapid response team/taskforce on COVID-19 and the state’s security apparatus swung to action.”And in a coordinated sequence of events with the Delta State COVID 19 taskforce, moved swiftly yesterday, detected, contained and returned a confirmed COVID-19 case who had escaped from an Isolation and Treatment Centre in Delta State to Enugu.

“Consequently, contact tracing and decontamination has commenced immediately.

“For record purposes, total cases ever detected in Enugu State remains 8, with 6 active cases receiving treatment,” the statement added.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

