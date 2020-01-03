Rumors Of Third Term Agenda By President Buhari Was Planted By PDP – Adams Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused the PDP of planting the alleged 3rd term agenda of President Buhari in the media.

President Buhari in his New Years’ day letter to Nigerians once again dismissed rumors that he will be seeking a 3rd term in office.

Speaking with state house correspondents after meeting with President Buhari on Thursday, January 2nd, Oshiomhole alleged that the PDP planted the idea of third term agenda by President Muhammadu Buhari in the sub-conscious of most Nigerians to further confuse the political space.

“It is still in the sub-consciousness of most Nigerians that the first (sic) Nigerian President tried to do the Third Term, emptied the treasury to bribe members of the National Assembly and since that President left, thanks to the National Assembly, no other next President has done eight years in office.

You can recall that President Yar’Adua, unfortunately, has since joined his ancestors, and President Jonathan did six years and so by the special grace of God, this President (Buhari) whom we pray will do his eight years complete in line with the provision of the constitution.

“And because there is a level of idleness within a section of the political class people can sponsor all kinds of publications and to give doubt whether or not the President is planning to stay longer.

And I think it is his decision that at every interval he needs to remind Nigerians that he is not about to do what a PDP President did.

For me it is necessary and in any case it costs us nothing to reassure us that `I am leaving.’’ he said Oshiomole also seized the opportunity to react to calls by some members of his party for him to resign from office.

While reacting, the former Edo state governor said “It’s a tree that bears fruits that attracts stone. You hardly see people throwing a stone at a dry tree palm tree.

But if you see a mango tree when it is its season, people throw stones at it when passing.I think that is my lot but my report card is also very very clear.

You may comrades (media) should also help in interrogating the process, how a performance of a National Working Committee of a political part should be evaluated? But I think the evaluation should start mostly, how many elections did you lose, or lost.

Last week we saw the British Labour Party Leader that he accepts responsibility for the crushing defeat that the Labour Party suffered under his leadership, he offered in principle having accept responsibility, will not lead the party in the next election, so he is going to resign because under his leadership the party was rejected by the British electorate.

In my own case, and I challenge anyone to say that any of these things are not true. We the executive members of the party were sworn in on June 3, 2018, at about 6 p.m. Two weeks later, we went to Ekiti to contest election against a PDP incumbent governor Fayose and we won.

Kayode Fayemi today is the governor of that state. A few months later, we went to Osun State, we contested a by-election, we won and we had the Osun State governor elected for his first term. Then we went for the national elections, you know all the tensions in the country at the time.

The gap between President Buhari and the former candidate of the PDP Abubakar Atiku was about four million voters.

The one between President Buhari and former President Jonathan in 2015 was about three million.

So under my leadership, this President has more votes than the first runner-up, we would like to claim credit for that because if it went the other way so we would be crucified’’ he said

The post Rumors Of Third Term Agenda By President Buhari Was Planted By PDP – Adams Oshiomhole appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria's Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

