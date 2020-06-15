Ruggedman Pays Tribute To Late Singer, OJB Jezreel 4 Years After His Demise

Nigerian veteran rapper, Ruggedman has penned a lovely tribute in honor of late Nigerian singer and producer, OJB Jezreel.

Born Babatunde Okungbowa, the award-winning music act was popularly known by his stage name OJB Jezreel or OJB. He rocked the music scene with hits like “Searching,” “Pretete.” “Keys To My Heart” and many others. The singer gave up the ghost on the 14th of June, 2016 after battling kidney disease.

Yesterday marked his 4th death anniversary and his trusted friend and colleague, Ruggedman took to his Twitter page to pay tribute. According to him, OJB was the “instrumental” in his career and he will forever be grateful. He wrote: ” OJB Jezreel, Jigga!!!!! Today makes it 4years you left us. Thank you for everything you did for me. You were instrumental in my career & I will forever be grateful. May your soul continue to rest in peace in Jesus name…”

Ojb Jezreel, Jigga!!!!!

Today makes it 4years you left us. Thank you for everything you did for me. You were instrumental in my career & I will forever be grateful ?

May your soul continue to rest in peace in Jesus name…. https://t.co/ym1a9F9W4Y pic.twitter.com/ZQ4Bh0JxgV — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) June 14, 2020

