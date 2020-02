As promised, Psquare’s Rudeboy has finally released the full video of his hit song, ‘Take It’, today, 11th February 2020 and it has set social media Abuzz.

The music video features Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke, adding that juicy touch to the video.

The video is going viral already, in less than an hour, the video has already garnered hundred thousands of views

