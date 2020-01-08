Row over appointments at Ondo varsity

From Damisi Ojo, Akure

The peace on the campus of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), in Ondo State, is threatened by the purported recruitment of new workers by its immediate past Vice Chancellor, Prof.Igbekele Ajibefun.

Besides, sources said 13 lecturers were promoted professors without external consultants in line with due process and best practices.

A petition dated December 30,2019 has been sent to the University’s visitor, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, by concerned Academic, Administrative and Technical staff of AAUA signed by Ahmed Naibi, Bayo Fatukasi and Olajide Afolayan for SSANU, ASUU and NAAT, respectively.

They accused the management of the institution led by Prof Ajibefun of demonstrating intense aversion for rules and regulations guiding universities.

They said: “For example, as at June 2019, the total number of AAUA staffers was 1,350, between July and December, 2019, the former VC appointed additional 1,211 staff to all Departments/Centres/Units of the University thereby overbloating the already bloated wage bills.

“Contract for production of students ID was originally awarded at N900 per student before Chairman, Governing Council, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, assumed office, but he re-awarded the contract at N1,900 per student.

The petitioners also alleged misappropriation of the university’s lean resources on overseas trips and other frivolities.

The aggrieved staffers faulted promotion of close allies of Prof.Igbekele, including Deputy Registrar, Readers and Deputy Director of Auditor without external Assessors, which they maintained was against the extant laws of the institution.

The group expressed concern over the welfare of its members, university survival and education industry, calling on Governor Akeredolu to pay a dispassionate attention to the university to rectify various anomalies in the institution.

It also called for reversal of the “illegal” elevation status made by former VC between June and December 20, 2019.

While also calling on the anti-graft agencies to carry out forensic auditing of the institution’s finances, the group urged the Governing Council chair, Dr. Abayomi, to produce his law school proof of attendance and NYSC discharge certificate in the spirit of transparency.