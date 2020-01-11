Rouhani Has Said Downing of Ukraine jet Is An unforgivable mistake

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Saturday said his country “ deeply regrets ” the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner , which he described as “ a great tragedy and unforgivable mistake ” .

“ Armed Forces ’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably , missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane and death of 176 innocent people, ” he added on Twitter .

“ Investigations continue to identify and prosecute this great tragedy and unforgivable mistake . ”

AFP

