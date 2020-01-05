… but things they happen for this Africa sha #Roughplay!
Men are being tested the hard way to see if they can be faithful to their wives before marrying them in a particular traditional dowry rite being performed in Cameroon.
A video from one of the traditional rites which was performed recently in Cameroon was posted on Twitter and has over 2 million views with many expressing their thoughts on how hard it can be for men to pass such test
According to the tradition, If your manhood rises while your bride’s sisters twerk on you, the bride will not be given to you
Watch the Video below:-
Very tough test to pass
We will like to ask you
Can You Pass Such Difficult Test?
If Yes, What Would You Do Not To Make Your Manhood Stand Under Such Tempting Situation?
Let’s hear from you all as regards this.
Drop your comment
The post ROUGH PLAY!!! If Your Manhood Rises While Your Bride’s Sisters Twerk On You, You Can’t Marry (Watch Video) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.