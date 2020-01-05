ROUGH PLAY!!! If Your Manhood Rises While Your Bride’s Sisters Twerk On You, You Can’t Marry (Watch Video)

… but things they happen for this Africa sha #Roughplay!

Men are being tested the hard way to see if they can be faithful to their wives before marrying them in a particular traditional dowry rite being performed in Cameroon.

A video from one of the traditional rites which was performed recently in Cameroon was posted on Twitter and has over 2 million views with many expressing their thoughts on how hard it can be for men to pass such test

According to the tradition, If your manhood rises while your bride’s sisters twerk on you, the bride will not be given to you

