Rooney’s Dream Of Playing For Boca Juniors

Luciano Acosta has revealed how Wayne Rooney told him of his desire to play for Boca Juniors.

The pair played together at DC United in MLS last season, with Rooney now at Derby County in England.

“He told me that, if he’d played in Argentine football, he would’ve played for Boca, no doubt,” Acosta, a former Boca player himself, told TNT Sports about Rooney.

“He said that he’d have liked to have played for Boca.

“It was difficult to talk to him confidently to start with, but afterwards he made jokes about River [Plate] with me.

“He said that he had been a fan.

“Until he told me that no, he was lying, that he identified more with Boca.

“Right now, he’s very comfortable in England, in his final years.

“He’ll retire soon, but if Boca had called him before then maybe he would’ve gone.

“Rooney knew a lot about Argentine football, to the point where I convinced him to drink mate, and he liked it.

“When he arrived, in one of his first training sessions, he made a joke with me.

“He asked me if I spoke English like Carlos Tevez did.

“I said no, that I spoke better [English than him].”

