Rooney Sees Similarities Between Salah And Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney sees similarities between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and 5-time Ballon D’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Derby Coach-player was teammates with Ronaldo at Manchester United and they terrorized defenders, winning major honours for the Red Devils – Premier league, UEFA Champions league and the Club World Cup.

Salah is on the verge of winning his first premier league title with Liverpool but what is more remarkable is that this is the first time the Reds will win the competition for the first time in 30 years.

Writing in his Times column, Rooney said: “Mo Salah is starting to do what Ronaldo did for Manchester United, in terms of just being there and not really getting back to defend but always being a threat so that if you’re a defender or midfielder playing against him. You’re terrified of him on the counter-attack.”

Ronaldo made nearly 300 appearances for Manchester United and scored 118 while Salah has scored 91 goals in 144 appearances for Liverpool since he joined from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

source:- fcnaija

