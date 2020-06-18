Ronaldo Sets Unwanted Record In Juventus Defeat To Napoli In The Coppa Italia Final

Cristiano Ronaldo has set an unwanted record in Juventus defeat to Napoli in the Coppa Italia decider on Wednesday at Stadio Olimpico.

The 35-year-old Portugal skipper was unable to inspire Old Lady to victory in the Coppa Italia final as Napoli claimed their first major trophy in six years with a 4-2 penalty-shootout win following Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed their spot-kick.

It would be recalled that in December Juventus were beaten by Lazio in the Italian Super Cup to make it two consecutive final loss Ronaldo for the first time in his career.

Juventus will resume Serie A action on Monday with a trip to Renato Dall’Ara to face Bologna, while Napoli taking on Hellas Verona the following day.

Meanwhile, Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is leading the race to be the league’s top scorer with 27 goals, while Ronaldo lingers behind him in second place having scored 21 times in his 22 appearances.

source:- fcnaija

