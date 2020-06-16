Lionel Messi fans may not totally agree but Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric thinks that Cristiano Ronaldo is a perfect human being and an incredible footballer.

The Croatian enjoyed six trophy-laden seasons with Ronaldo during their time together at the Santiago Bernabeu and he has seen enough that helped him into this conclusion.

Modric admits that he and Real Madrid teammates miss Ronaldo, especially his goals for the team and rates him among the best players in the world.

‘Talking about [Ronaldo’s ability] seems trivial to me: he is among the best ever,’ Modric told Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by The Sun.

‘We missed his goals and character at Real: Cristiano always wants to win, he motivated us and made us react.

‘As a person then he is a 10 – he has a big heart and is always ready to help those in need.’

Modric broke the 10-year reign of Messi and Ronaldo for the Ballon D’Or title when he was voted the winner in 2018.

