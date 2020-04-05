Ronaldo Gets Stylish Haircut From Girlfriend As COVID-19 Isolation Continues

Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina, giving him a haircut during the coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Instagram@cristiano

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has not been able to get to his barber for a haircut, his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has however, given him a stylish trim as he continues the coronavirus quarantine.

Ronaldo, 35, who is in Madeira, Portugal as football across Europe is suspended, took to Instagram and Twitter to share a video of the new haircut.

In the video clip, the Juventus star is seen sitting on a chair as Georgina held a razor in her hand.

Ronaldo who was nervous as his girlfriend continued scything through his hair, held his thumbs up before saying his popular “sit” celebration.

Lockdown Haircut: Ronaldo Not Alone

The Portuguese star is not the only player who has had to shave his hair as Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, also did the same.

Pogba had on Wednesday posted about the new hairstyle on Instagram as the lockdown over coronavirus continues.

“This is Paul Pogba, AKA ‘La Pioche,’” he said in the video. “I’m at the PP Arena. This is where I spend most of my time at home in confinement.

“I’m with the little one, we’re playing football, fooling around I dribble past him until he grows up and does the same to me!”

He added that “These are the things you can do at home to stay safe if you have a garden, if you’re inside even in a small apartment with a foam ball, like we used to do back in the days – we play, we break things, we say sorry to our parents and go on!

“I’m kidding! I’ll see you soon, on the pitch, not this one, the big one!”