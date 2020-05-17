Ronaldo ‘Building Stunning £7m Mansion In Portugal’ For When He Quits Football

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly building a new mansion in one of Portugal’s most prestigious residential areas.

The Juventus striker purchased the most expensive flat ever sold in Lisbon last year – a £6.5 million property that includes a gym and indoor swimming pool.

The dad-of-four has also splashed out more than £7m on a large plot of land in Quinta da Marinha on the so-called Portuguese Riviera, according to Portuguese media.

Work has just started on the mansion respected Portuguese daily Correio da Manha says will be the latest addition to the football star’s property empire.

It says the 35-year-old plans to use the house as an investment, although popular magazine TV 7 Dias claimed he planned to use it as a family home after his retirement.

