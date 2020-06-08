Romantic Moment Lady Came Home To Meet A Marriage Proposal (Video)

A romantic man has shocked his woman with a surprise proposal at their home after she came back from work.

The beautiful moment was planned by the woman’s lover and her friend.

The lady, after walking into the sitting room was shocked and surprised when she saw balloons, ribbons and a beautiful design that says “will you marry me”.

The lady, on seeing it, she fell down to the ground in so much joy and excitement even before her fiancée could knee to propose to her. Apparently, Her joy could not be comprehended.

She later got down on her knees and immediately accepted the proposal from her fiancée without any hesitation.

She went further to twerk, kiss and jumped at the back of her fiancée for the wonderful gift he had given to her. Her friend who captured the moment was also happy for her.

