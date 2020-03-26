Roman Abramovich Set To Roll Out Cash To Sign Real Madrid Target In The Summer

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic is set to rival Real Madrid for the

signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho at the end of the season.

The Borussia Dortmund winger has been in sensational form and the

England international has attracted the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester

United, Liverpool and Barcelona in the last couple of month.

the former Manchester City star has impressed for both club and

country this season. The 20-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 16

assists in 23 Bundesliga games in 2019/20 including five goals in his

last eight games.

he Blues were linked with a move for the silky winger in the summer

but the deal failed as the Stamford Bridge outfit could not meet the

requirement from Borussia Dortmund.

The Stamford Bridge outfit is prepared to sanction a deal for the

star this summer, manager Frank Lampard is keen on working with the

youngster next season.

Abramovich is keen on signing the youngster and he hopes to bring him the Stamford Bridge next season