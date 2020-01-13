Rolls-Royce makes record sales

Tajudeen Adebanjo

ROLLS-ROYCE Motor has delivered an historic yearly sales record, with a global performance unequaled in the company’s 116-year history.

A total of 5,152 cars were delivered last year to customers in over 50 countries, an increase of 25 per cent on the previous high set in 2018.

With these historic results, Rolls-Royce continues to make a meaningful contribution to the overall performance of its shareholder, BMW Group.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chief Executive Officer Torsten Müller-Ötvös described the feat as remarkable.

Müller-Ötvös said: “This performance is of an altogether different magnitude to any previous year’s sales success. While we celebrate these remarkable results, we are conscious of our key promise to our customers, to keep our brand rare and exclusive. We are pleased and proud to have delivered a growth of 25 per cent in 2019. Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilise in 2020. It is a ringing testament to the quality and integrity of our products, the faith and passion of our customers and, above all, the skill, dedication and determination of our exceptional team at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and around the world and our dedicated global dealer network.”

Sales grew across all regions during the year, driven by strong customer demand for all Rolls Royce models. The company reported significant sales growth in every one of its key global markets. North America retained top status (around a third of global sales) followed by China and Europe (including the United Kingdom).

Last year, Rolls-Royce motor cars were sold in more than 50 countries through a global network of 135 dealerships. As part of its commitment to long-term sustainable growth, Rolls Royce announced two new dealerships – Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Brisbane and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Shanghai Pudong. Development of the new Rolls-Royce Motor Cars flagship dealership in Berkeley Street, London – more than twice the size of the previous location – is underway and is due for launch later in the year.

Phantom retains its rightful place as the company’s pinnacle product, with Dawn and Wraith continuing to dominate their respective sectors; strong demand was experienced for all three models during the year. Cullinan, the marque’s new SUV, successfully translated the media plaudits and public acclaim into the largest advance order book and fastest post-launch sales growth of any Rolls-Royce model in history.

Last November, the marque completed its dark, edgy Black Badge family with the addition of Cullinan Black Badge alongside Ghost, Dawn and Wraith variants, all of which were highly sought-after by customers seeking a more individual, rebellious expression of the Rolls Royce brand.

In its first year, Cullinan exceeded even the highest expectations raised by its successful launch. The world’s pre-eminent super-luxury Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) has become the fastest-selling new Rolls-Royce model in history.

Last year marked the end of Ghost production after 11 years of huge success. Since its launch at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2009, Ghost has established itself as an undisputed modern classic. The last Ghost of the current generation left the Goodwood production line at the end of 2019.

