Rochas Okorocha Breaks Silence After EFCC Said It Recovered N7.9 Billion From Him

Former Imo Governor and member representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of peddling falsehood against him. He said the commission lied when it released a report that it recovered billions from him.

Recall that the Head of the Port Harcourt zone of the EFCC, Mr. Usman Imam, had claimed on Thursday that he recovered N7.9 billion from Okorocha while he was incharge of Enugu zone of the commission.

The EFCC chief was also quoted to have talked about Okorocha’s properties marked in Owerri and Abuja, by the commission.

Reacting to the allegations in a statement on Friday in Owerri, Okorocha stated the anti-graft agency or anybody else never recovered N7.9 billion or any other amount of money from him.

The former governor challenged the commission to prove him wrong by publishing details and owners of the accounts money allegedly recovered from him.

He also challenged the EFCC to publish the details of the said property it marked and seized from him, emphasising the properties marked had been acquired by him about 20 years ago.

According to him, the commission was misinformed by those after him, saying he would be expecting a retraction of the story and public apology from the EFCC in the coming days if the commission could not publish details of the so called N7.9 billion

The statement signed by his Media Adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo, reads: “The EFCC as a commission or Mr Usman Imam as a person and Head of Enugu zone then, and today, that of Port Harcourt Zone, of the commission, never recovered N7.9 billion or any other amount of money, from Rochas Okorocha

“With this denial, we therefore challenge EFCC or Mr. Imam as the one who made the claim, to prove us wrong by publishing details of the Bank Accounts the money was found and the owners of the accounts.

“We hold the EFCC and its personnel in a very high esteem. And we expect the commission or Mr. Imam to take our denial very serious, because Nigerians of goodwill would like to know who is saying the truth or who is lying.

“Where the commission finds out that it had misinformed the public and had also blackmailed the former Imo governor, perhaps unconsciously, we expect the commission or Mr. Imam to do the needful, which is to retract the media statement and then tell Nigerians the correct story. The N7.9 billion in question must be in bank Accounts. Let the EFCC publish the Accounts’ Details without delay

