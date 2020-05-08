Rivers to auction seized vehicles over lockdown violation

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

RIVERS State government has directed the auctioning of vehicles legally impounded for violating the current 24-hour curfew in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Information and Communication Commissioner Paulinus Nsirim said the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice got government’s backing to take the action.

Nsirim warned residents of Ward 20, Amadi-Ama in Port Harcourt Local Government Area and Mgbuosimini, Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area to desist from flouting government directive on lockdown.

“Government will deal decisively with residents of these areas if they are found to default again. Anyone parading exemption letters except the one issued by the governor is doing so at his or her own risk as such permits are invalid.

“The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice has been directed to auction all the vehicles that violated the lockdown order.

“Members of the public who are interested in buying the vehicles are to watch out for details in The Sun, The Nation and Vanguard newspapers,” he said.

Also, Governor Nyesom Wike berated the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Adamu Abubakar, for allegedly approving movement against his administration’s directive.

He said any other approval on the lockdown order outside his office was illegal.

It was gathered that at the Elekahia Isolation Centre, over 200 persons were arrested and over 20 vehicles impounded by different teams enforcing the lockdown.

Wike arrested some personalities who were not on essential duties but were found moving around with their police escorts.

But he forgave an expectant mother who violated the lockdown order on compassionate grounds.

The governor said the violators would be prosecuted.

To cushion the effect of the sit-at-home order across the state, Wike, on Wednesday, distributed foodstuffs to residents of Ahoada West and Emohua local government areas.

The governor, who was represented by the Chairman of Rivers State Palliatives Committee, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, urged leaders of the area to ensure that the foodstuffs get to the people.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

