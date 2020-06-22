Rivers APC Suspends Aguma As Acting Chairman

The Rivers State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, on Monday, suspended the Acting Chairman of the party in Rivers, Igo Aguma.

Speaking on behalf of the State Executive Committee, Andrew Uchendu, Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, accused Aguma of flouting the party’s constitution and making decisions without consulting relevant stakeholders.

Uchendu declared that Sokonte Davies in line with the decision of the State Executive Committee would henceforth pilot the party’s affairs in the state as Chairman.

He added that the suspension of Victor Giadom from the office of Deputy National Secretary of APC, as well as the nomination and appointment of Worgu Boms as a replacement, was in nullity.