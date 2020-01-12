Rituals, money and murder: Bizarre things people do for wealth

By Gboyega Alaka

While the nation still reels with shock of over the ritual killing of Lagos State University (LASU) final year student, Favour Daley-Oladele and the manner in which she was murdered, Gboyega Alaka takes a look at the unwholesome trend citing some noble cases. He also sought answers to why it seems like convictions are rare and far between.

For upward of three weeks, it has been the news in the Nigerian media space. The story of the Lagos State University final year student, Favour Daley-Oladele, allegedly killed for money ritual by her boyfriend, Owolabi Adeeko, in connivance with his mother, Ruth and a Cherubim and Seraphim pastor, Segun Philip.

Daley-Oladele, a Theatre Arts student, was the apple of her parents’ eyes and loved by friends and schoolmates. But the manner in which she was murdered has continued to astound every sane human. Drugged to sleep; pestle to the head; dismembered and heart eaten by mum and son – all in a bid to become rich and live affluent.

What manner of boyfriend would conceive of such ending for his lover? What manner of mother would connive with her own son to perpetrate such gruesome fate to a fellow woman’s fruit? What manner of pastor would conceive such ritual to liberate his congregates from poverty? Whence came such devilish inspiration?

And as the whole nation awaits the victim’s burial, which has been stalled by police investigations, and a speedy trial of her murderers, it is expected that her parents, relatives, friends, schoolmates and the general citizenry, who have followed the story – albeit emotionally, would be able to get some kind of closure to what would probably go down as one of the most celebrated ritual murders of our time.

Not the first

Without doubt, Favour-Oladele’s murder was not the first of such dastardly acts in this part of the world. However, the fact that it involved a son and his mother, drives home the level Nigerians may have sunk in their quest for instant wealth and opulence.

Shortly before that story broke, a near similar story had dominated the papers. A native doctor, Segun Olaniyi had lured his ex-lover, Abosede Adeyemi Iyanda, to his riverside office and in connivance with two others, Babalola Akanbi and Ayo Adeleye, murdered her and shared her body amongst over a dozen accomplices, including a pastor, alfas and herbalists.

The married lady, Abosede Adeyemi Iyanda, had visited the native doctor who was her ex-lover, ostensibly for financial assistance to boost her business; whereupon she was told to proceed to a nearby stream naked for a cleansing bath. She was allegedly stabbed to death as she took a dip in the water, whereupon she was dismembered and her parts sold to respective buyers, who needed them for money rituals. Some of them also allegedly confessed to roasting her flesh and eating them with hot drinks.

Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Ogun State recovered from the accused, decomposed human breasts, burnt human flesh mixed with liquid substance in a bottle and calabash, one complete human foot, pieces of human dry skull, a Laura SUV with registration number KTU801FP, one Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, one unregistered Toyota Corolla and one Toyota Matrix with Registration number AKD703FU.

Olaniyi, a Primary 5 drop-out, married to two wives with four children and a native of Asi Village, Odo Otin LGA in Osun State, confessed to the police that he learnt native doctor trade from another native doctor named Iyawonu at Oja Oba, Abule Egba, Lagos, and that his oracle gives him solutions to his customers’ health challenges. He said it was in the course of his practice that he met another native doctor who told him that the fastest way to become rich was to go into rituals.

The police had rounded up 13 suspects in connection with the crime: Segun Olaniyi (42), Ayodimeji Adeleye (25), Babalola Akanbi (48), Adeifa Sogbeyinde (37), Rasaq Arabs (27), Sunday Akinyemi (41), Adewole Oluwafemi aka Pastor (38), Mustapha Ajibola aka Alfa (31), Mustapha Iliya (30), Shilola Amodu aka Alfa (38), Jamiu Abass (25), Smooth Kazeem aka Alfa (37) and Adesola Oduyemi (56); while eight others were said to be at large.

Police investigations were still on this matter, when the Daley-Oladele case blew open.

Human skulls for money rituals

In July 2019, the police busted a three-man gang of ritualists who specialised in collecting skulls of people they knew for rituals. The men: Sunday Mathew (52), Samuel Olaniyi (65) and Uchenna Olewunne (49), were arrested with a human skull on July 6, 2019 at Iju, near Ota, Ogun State by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

They allegedly claimed during interrogation that the native doctor told them they must know the name of anyone whose skull they would be using and members of his family among other information.

They said they paid the native doctor, N45,000 to prepare a special concoction with the human skull. The suspects, following their arrest and interrogation, took the police to the family of the deceased, Idowu Jimoh, whose head was exhumed. Curiously, one of the suspects, Samuel Olaniyi, was said to be related to the family of the corpse.

Earlier that year (2017), March 30 precisely, arrested Tunde Jimoh told the police how he and his gang abducted one Akintoye Oyeyemi, took her deep into a forest and killed him. Thereafter they took him to an Alfa, who used his body parts to prepare money ritual charms for them.

They were apprehended as they made to dispose of his body.

In August 2017 in Port Harcourt, the lifeless body of an eight-year-old girl, Chikamso Victory was found in the apartment of one Ifeanyi Chukwu Dike (23). Police investigations revealed that little Victory was also raped before she was killed and her corpse mutilated, with her vagina, eyes, tongues and breasts, removed and kept in a polythene bag.

Dike was arrested by a local vigilante group on his way to disposing Victory’s mutilated body.

Children as victims

Unfortunately, children have been most susceptible to this sinister vocation, as cases of several other ‘Victory Chicamsos’ abound. It is for this reason that locals in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, didn’t waste time in connecting a spate of missing children with money ritualism.

In the months leading to the 2019 General Elections, a certain fear had gripped parents in Northeastern city and environs, as cases of missing children became rampant and in fact skyrocketed.

At a stage, it was reported that more than 20 children had gone missing in the zone between June and September 2018.

Feelers from residents in the area suggested that the unfortunate occurrence was not unconnected the looming elections and the traditional desperation of the politicians.

A resident actually told a national daily (not this newspaper) that the missing children may have been used by politicians to gain spiritual powers over their rivals.

Another said the situation had become so alarming that hardly a week went by without notices of missing children gracing the pages of newspapers, lamenting that parents were no longer able to let their children out of sight.

The police also confirmed the trend, when the State Police PRO, Mr. Habibu Musa urged parents and residents in general to be at alert and be security conscious.

Fake madmen/women as ritual killers

The case of Clifford Orji, a self-confessed human eater (and his accomplice) will remain indelible in the history of Nigeria. That was the story of a purported homeless ‘lunatic’ caught with several human body parts under the bridge in the Toyota area of Lagos on a certain afternoon in February 1999.

But for the weak cry of resistance of his female captive, who had also become his sex slave, Orji, many agreed that would have perpetrated the act for much longer, as traders around the area suggested they hardly paid him any attention based on their perception of him as being mentally imbalance.

His arrest however helped put some puzzles in place, as his neighbours testified to perpetual aroma of burning meat, his hostility to everyone (apparently to make out to be mad and scare prying people) and – the regular visit of flashy automobiles, which suggested that Orji also traded in the parts to some powerful people in society for diabolical purposes.

However, after a hiatus of about a decade, it may seems like many criminally-minded people have begun copying the Orji model. Many, who have been taken for lunatics, have been caught ‘red-handed’ with human parts in tunnels, caves, bushes and other hidden places.

On August 11, 2017, a prolonged surveillance of a tunnel at Ile Zik Bus Stop area of Ikeja yielded results, as the police apprehended a ‘mad man’ attempting to enter the tunnel. In his possession was an iPhone, which created doubt about his identity and led to further arrest of three others.

According to the police, the surveillance had been precipitated by the sighting of what looked like a human liver not too far from the tunnel.

What could be described as a similar case unfolded a mere two weeks later on August 30, in the Challenge Area of Mushin, Lagos, as three suspected ritualists disguised as mad men, were apprehended at a nearby tunnel by a vigilant mob. At the end of the day, one of them had been burnt alive while the other two were rescued by the police.

The head of Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps in Ojuwoye, Mr Adeleye Olayinka, told newsmen that the three suspect were sighted as they made to enter the drainage tunnel which led to a nearby moribund company by residents in the area, whereupon they raised the alarm that attracted a mob.

Syringes believed to be used in injecting their victims with sedatives were reportedly discovered in their hideout.

Until the arrests, residents in the area said the place used to smell so badly that people found it hard to pass through the area.

One of the suspects also reportedly disguised as a woman but removed the disguise when the mob descended on him.

The then Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, who frowned at the mob action, told newsmen that a mobile phone and an ATM card were also found on the suspects, while one of them carried blood stain on his body.

Several other such cases abound, including that of a fat woman, who moved around near naked for months in the Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos neighbourhood until she was apprehended with human body parts.

Putting two and two together, residents said she may have been responsible for missing humans in the area and especially the strong stench occasionally pervaded the Egbe bridge area, where she used to sit.

In Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, a man, Lekan Adebisi, who had been taken for a mad man, broke into St John’s School premises in Agodo on March 12, and beheaded two 4-year-old pupils: Mubarak Kalesowo and Sunday Obituyi, in broad daylight and thereafter bolted.

He was however arrested two days later in a nearby bush and on interrogation, confessed that he committed the act due to frustration of lack.

Many however believed he may have carried out the act for some ritual purposes.

As recently as December 12 last year, a man hitherto taken for a mad man, was apprehended at the popular Otokutu Bridge in Ughelli South Council Area of Delta State.

A human skull along with different types of GSM phones were discovered in his possession.

Members of a local vigilante group were said to have taken interest in him after he was spotted receiving phone calls like normal persons.

He was later handed over to the police.

Soka

Described by Wikipedia as ‘Ibadan forest of horror,’ Soka, Ibadan, stumbled upon by a commercial motorcyclist on March 22, 2014, will remain a strong contender for Nigeria’s most horrific kidnappers/ritualists den yet.

Over 20 decomposed human bodies and hundreds of human skulls were found scattered all over the vast forest while over 20 men in captivity, apparently waiting execution, were rescued.

The police reportedly arrested seven persons in connection with the discovery.

Before my very eyes, two men were slaughtered like cows

While what transpired inside Soka may be left to the imagination, the story of a narrow escapee, Adewale (the shock would not let him reveal his full identity), a high School IT teacher in Alakuko Area of Lagos as told to this reporter in November 2016 might serve as a sneak peek into what happened in there.

Adewale had boarded a yellow commercial bus from Alakuko Area for Sango; but what seemed like an ordinary ride soon turned into a nightmare. First, the conductor brought out a knife and ordered that all passengers surrendered their valuables. It however soon got worse, as the driver headed over the Sango Bridge and passed their Sango destination. He continued at top speed, with the man with the knife daring anyone to as much as make a sound or movement. To cut the story short, they ended up in a forest, where they had them took off their clothes and their hair shaved within minutes.

“Soon after, a rough-looking guy with bushy hair came back, seized one of us, the elderly man among us, took him into the house, brought him back and right before our very eyes, slaughtered him like a cow. He also severed his head in the process. I was horrified and went numb with shock. By far, that was the most gruesome thing I’ve ever seen in my life. One of the two women among us screamed in horror. You know how it is with women; she could not bear the sight. Then the man, the executioner, looked at us and said ‘I brought him here, so you all can see the fate that awaits you.’” Kayode narrated.

