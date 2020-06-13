Rio Ferdinand Backs Manchester United To Break Into Premier League Top Four This Season

Rio Ferdinand has backed Manchester United to clinch a top four spot as the Old Trafford icon revealed his excitement at the return of Premier League football.

United make their long awaited return next Friday when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in north London, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side mount their assault on the top four.

Before the break in play due to the coronavirus crisis, United were unbeaten in 10 games and hitting their stride at just the right time. With Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford fit for the restart, the Red Devils’s chances have taken a big boost.

And Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles with United, has revealed his thoughts on United’s top four hopes.

‘I reckon they should make the top four — with that squad they ought to,’ he told The Sun. ‘Paul Pogba is fit again, as is Marcus Rashford, there is talk Pogba is looking really good in training.

‘They haven’t lost in about ten games and signs of Ole’s good management are coming to fruition now. I’ve never lost faith in Ole despite all the criticism he was getting.

‘I believe in him and if he makes that top four he’ll have done a good job. He also still has the Europa League to aim for if we can get that going again.’

United are currently in fifth place with nine games remaining this season. They’re likely to be challenged by Spurs, Wolves and Sheffield United to break into fourth place, currently occupied by Chelsea, this season.

