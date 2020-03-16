Revisiting okada, tricycles ban

By Carl Umegboro

SIR: Recently, the Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, outlawed commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state, leading to pandemonium and criticisms from many. From government’s side, the action was targeted at reducing crime rate and promoting public safety.

Admitted, most of the heinous crimes are perpetrated in collusion with motorcycles operators popularly called “Okada” which clearly manifested recently by the arrest of ‘Okadas’ with handguns and other arms concealed in parts of motorcycles, which could only be detected with eagle’s eyes.

Kudos to the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by DCP Abba Kyari. The group has continued to show expertise in the the performance of its task, and therefore deserves encomiums.

However, as the society is tensed up over unemployment rate, it must be noted that tricycle and motorcycle transportation have been bridging the gap of unemployment, and thereby contributing positively in a measure to security of lives and properties.

The question is; if with the engagement of such a great population of operators, security challenges are pronounced in the society, what will happen when they do not have means of livelihood. Sensibly, there will be fire on the mountain.

To ban the masses means of livelihoods without first providing alternatives is not ideal. Many of the operators opted for the vocation as a last resort after some ugly incidents knocked them out of the ring.

At the moment, there’s no welfare package for the masses, and the microfinance banks that are supposed to support SMEs (Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises) do not help matters.

Clearly, there are no sufficient job opportunities even for the employable class as available in other countries. Many that are willing to work are roaming the streets.

The Lagos state government should rather put stringent measures in place towards organizing and monitoring the operators adequately for security reasons. Particularly, there should be compulsory registration of the operators and essentially, they could be restricted in some designated routes.

The ban similarly occurred in the Federal Capital Territory leaving commuters to suffer in moving around since the long buses in the fleet of Abuja Urban Mass Transit Company are insufficient and therefore rarely available at needed times.

Commuters are getting excessively stressed up in the FCT while going to work and other places. So, governments must always ensure that palliative measures are put in place before adopting radical policies so as not to imperil the same lives they intend to protect. Government is essentially is about service to the people.

Absurdly, this is a society where a minister, or lawmaker goes around in official fleets worth over N100 million, yet, social facilities to the masses are unavailable. The outrageous allowances in the legislative arm is a no-go area.

Government must ensure that its policies, no matter how good they may become in the long run do not first drain the masses. To expect every business to operate in a modern plaza is a positive plan, however, not realistic vis-à-vis different financial capacities. Rome they say, was not built in a day.

As a coin has two sides, so is any society. Hence, there is need for equilibrium to be able to carry both sides along. Otherwise, democracy may shift to become a government of the affluent and for the affluent.

So far, the masses are not participants in reality, but reserved valuable assets for campaigns just to get into power. After the phase, everyone on his own.

Recently,a former ‘distinguished senator’in the twitter brashly justified his passion for insatiably acquiring luxurious automobiles when the people in his locality are living in abject poverty.Not even a factory or serious business of his anywhere to create jobs for his people, but he takes pleasure in displaying customized posh cars in the garage with special numbers.

Recently, about 40 stout bank accounts in foreign and local currencies were allegedly traced to former Abia governor and serving senator, Theodore Orji and his son, Chinedu; Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly by the anti-graft agency which buttressed the point well. Imagine the ones yet to be traced, perhaps to other former governors, ministers and senators..

I wish to point out that a society that neglects the masses in its plan cannot wake up with radical changes overnight, otherwise, the good policy may end up doing more harm than good.

