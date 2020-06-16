REVEALED: Why Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane Blasts Los Blancos Stars Despite 3-1 Win Over Eibar

It has been revealed why Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane blasted his players after the 3-1 win over Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Sunday.

Zidane was not pleased with the performance of his team especially in the second half of the encounter despite claiming the three points and closing the gap against Barcelona.

Real Madrid scored their three goals in the first half thanks to goals from Toni Kross, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo in the opening 45 minutes of the encounter and failed to find the back of the net in the second half.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Real Madrid players put up a lacklustre performance in the second half and according to report in Marca Zidane was not pleased with the display of his team.

Marca learned that he did so in the dressing room of the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano after the full-time whistle.

He was unhappy with the lack of concentration and the relaxation shown by his team after the break.

“Everything about the first half was good and it was 3-0, so maybe we relaxed,” was how Zidane put it in his post-match press conference, although he didn’t express his anger there and instead saved it for inside the dressing room.

Even during the rehydration break during the second half, Zidane addressed his players and called for greater energy and concentration.

Zidane is aware of his team’s attitude and as it happened in the clash against Levante and Granada earlier in the season when one 3-0 lead ended as a 3-2 win and another 3-0 lead ended as a 4-2 win.

Zidane will face a tricky test against Valencia and Real Sociedad in the coming days and he wants his players to be physically and mentally fit for the clash.

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

