Residents scoop fuel from fallen tanker in Anambra

A Petrol tanker has crashed at Igbariam Junction along Awka-Onitsha Expressway, Anambra State, spilling its content.

The Nation gathered that residents of the area rushed to the crash scene to scoop fuel from the overturned tanker.

This fuelled concern that in the event of an explosion, there might be fatalities.

An eyewitness expressed worry over the delay in the arrival of Fire Service officials.

He said, “There is need for firemen at the scene immediately. Their absence could lead to fatalities.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps operatives are here but from what I saw, they can’t do much. Some persons are scooping fuel.”

