Residents protest alleged Police killing in Abuja community

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

Residents of Karimo, a community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have protested the killing of a 52-year old man identified as, Solomon Eze, by a policeman on Sunday evening.

Eze was shot when policemen went to the community to arrest a yet to be identified male suspect, as part of an ongoing robbery investigation.

The Nation learnt the arrest was successfully made but the suspect started to draw the attention by shouting as he was being taken away.

It was learnt that some persons had gathered and may have tried to resist the arrest and in the confusion that ensued Eze, a bystander, was fatally hit by a gunshot from one of the policemen.

It was gathered that the suspect escaped in the melee.

The incident had since it happened generated a lot of anger among members of the community.

“We are angry. Does life not mean anything anymore? How can someone who has done nothing wrong be brought down like that by someone who is supposed to protect him.

“I can tell you that the emotion is so high now that it took all we could to hold some of our people, especially the youths from doing something drastic in retaliation.

“We are law abiding citizens but justice must be done in this case. It would not be healthy for us if everyone decides to get justice their own way. We call on relevant authorities to ensure they get to the bottom of this matter and ensure justice for Eze’s family, the community and Nigerians at large,” a resident, who did not want to be named, said.

Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, on Monday ordered an investigation into the incident.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, revealed that the policeman that shot the deceased has been identified and arrested.

It read, “The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered a discreet investigation into an unfortunate gunshot incident that led to the death of one Solomon Eze ‘m’ 52 years old at Karimo on Sunday 10th May, 2020 at about 6:00pm.

“The Policeman identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested and he is currently in detention.

“While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to assure members of the public that the Command will be transparent in its investigation and the findings will be made public.”

