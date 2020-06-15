Resident Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike Today

After 6 hours deliberations, the National Executive Council, NEC of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD have resolved to proceed with its planned nationwide strike on Monday morning.

This follows the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum issued to the Government to meet their demands.

NARD President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba who confirmed this to ait.live says the resident doctors however appreciate the efforts of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and other stakeholders for their sincerity in resolving the issues.

The NEC of NARD resolved that the doctors managing Covid -19 at the treatment centres in Nigeria are exempted from participating in the strike as demonstration of goodwill to Nigerians.

