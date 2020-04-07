Reps Minority caucus rejects Chinese doctors

By Tony Akowe, Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected the decision of the Federal Government to invite some Chinese doctors to help in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, said in a statement in Abuja that bringing medical personnel from the epicenter of the dreaded disease will expose Nigerians to further danger.

Elumelu asked the Federal Government to immediately rescind the decision and jettison all plans to import almost two dozen doctors from the hotbed of the plague into the country at this critical time.

The government said on Monday it never officially invited the Chinese Doctors, and that it was an offer by a group of Chinese companies in the country as part of their corporate social responsibility.

The opposition members of the House expressed the belief that Nigerian doctors and nurses are doing well so far in managing the scourge, and expressed fears that “bringing in Chinese medical personnel, whose status, intentions and scope cannot be easily ascertained and controlled is totally against our national interest”

Elumelu said the Federal Government should take note of the apprehensions of Nigerians and professional bodies including the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) over the decision in view of alleged escalation of the pandemic in certain countries after Chinese doctors were reportedly involved in management in addition to widespread trepidations over the safety of medical equipment and kits from China at this point in time.

The Minority leader stressed that at such critical time, the safety and wellbeing of our citizens must be paramount and anything that is capable of further jeopardizing their lives must be avoided.

Elumelu commended Nigerians for their resilience and collaborative effort in fighting the spread of the pandemic in the country and urged them to continue to adhere to health safety procedures of personal hygiene and social distancing.

