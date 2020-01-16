Reps Member Promises To Sponsor Education Of Daughter Of A Soldier Killed In Warfront (Photo)

A member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller has pledged to sponsor the education of the child of a fallen soldier. The honourable member made the pledge on his social media page.

Yesterday, I paid a condolence visit to the family of the fallen Iseyin-born brave soldier, Ismail Ishola Ojeke, who was killed at warfront alongside his colleagues in Borno State while trying to defend our country and Nigerians from terrorist attacks.

I met and shared words of encouragement with his parent, wife and other close members of the family on the demise of this courageous son of ours.In my own little way of immortalizing the departed soldier, I have decided to give scholarship to the only child, Hanat Ogunbiyi, that he has left behind.May God grant Ismail and other departed soldiers an eternal rest and give their family the fortitude to bear their loss.” See more photos below:

