Reps member decries Killings, kidnapping in constituency

From AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Apparently worried by the incessant attacks leading to unwarranted killings and kidnapping of Innocent people in his constituency, member representing Chikun/ Kajuru federal constituency, Hon. Umar Yakubu Barde, has described the killings/kidnappings as one too many.

Hon. Barde a serving member who was the minority Whip in the 8th National Assembly further expressed worries as to how the criminals carried out their inhuman acts inspite of the lockdown occasioned by the covid 19 pandemic.

It would be recalled that armed bandits suspected to be kidnappers attacked four communities of Kuriga, Komo, Danhonu II and Doka Mai Jama’a, all in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State last Monday and Tuesday.

In the separate attacks, 15 persons including a Village Head were kidnapped, while a security guard, Emmanuel Yerima was killed.

The lawmaker said, the recent killings and kidnapping were few instances among several other attacks and kidnapping in his constituency, stressing that proactive measures need to be taken to avoid reccurrence.

He therefore while commending security agencies for their efforts so far, urged them to step up their games to bring the killings and attacks to an end and the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

It would also be recalled that a meeting of relevant stakeholders recently held with the Governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai whose outcome led to the constitution of a committee which included Hon. Barde as a member with mandate to explore avenues for peaceful coexistence in the troubled local governments.

