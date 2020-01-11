Reps condemn attack on NAF troops in Kaduna

Tony Akowe, Abuja

The House of Representatives has condemned the recent attack on troops of the 271 Nigerian Airforce Detachment, Birnin Gwari by armed bandits at Ungwan Yako along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, in which an air force personnel was killed.

Chairman of the Committee on Airforce, Hon Shehu Koko Mohammad (APC) Kebbi said in a statement in Abuja that the barbaric attack was targeted at innocent citizens in the community who were saved by the gallant effort of the Air Force personnel.

While condoling the Airforce and family members for the loss, the lawmaker who Represents Koko- Besse/maiyama federal constituency of Kebbi state called on the Chief of Air Staff Sadiq Abubakar to redouble efforts in the fight against terrorism in the country.

He said “On behalf of the Speaker and members of the House of Representatives, Members of the Committee on Air force want to use this medium to condemn the attack on troops of the Airforce and also commiserate with the force, the family of the fallen hero who died at the battlefield.

“This is sad news for us and to Nigeria as a whole as we look forward to quick recovery for personnel who sustained several degree of injury”

The Airforce through its Spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola had on Friday disclosed that ” the troops were able to disperse the over 70 bandits who had laid an ambush, killing several in the process. Unfortunately, one NAF Personnel paid the supreme price in the process while some sustained varying degrees of injury”

“I want to assure the Chief of Airforce that the Committee under my leadership will continue to pledge our parliamentary support to see that the force and other sister agencies are properly funded to enable them discharge their duties.

“I also want to urge the Force to see their commitment as a duty to their fatherland and redouble effort in the fight terrorism. Let me on behalf of the Committee commiserate especially with the family of the fallen hero and all officers, airmen and women as well as civilian staff of the NAF”

” We pray Allah grants Aircraftman Mukhtar Ibrahim eternal rest “

